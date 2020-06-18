Second chance at love. 90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera is engaged to girlfriend Janelle Miller one year after his split from Fernanda Flores, Us Weekly can confirm.

Rivera, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, June 18. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he captioned a photo of him holding Miller’s hand as she showed off her engagement ring.

The realtor confirmed his split from Flores, 21, in January 2019 amid fan speculation. “I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” he told In Touch at the time. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

Rivera hinted at the reason behind their breakup while responding to an Instagram user who asked why they did not spend New Year’s Eve together. “No she’s in Houston,” he explained in December 2018. “She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

The duo met at a club in Mexico while he was on vacation. She was 17; he was 30. He proposed three months later, and they tied the knot in May 2018. The twosome appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Flores revealed in March that she and Rivera finalized their divorce. “Officially single!” she declared on Instagram. “By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way. I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

Rivera, who shared that he “signed the divorce paperwork” and was “moving on” in June 2019, made his relationship with Miller Instagram official later that month. After first teasing his new romance with the sports marketing agent in May 2019, he gushed upon their social media debut, “WCW.”