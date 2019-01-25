The battles wages on. 90 Day Fiance’s Fernanda Flores opened up about her split from her estranged husband, Jonathan Rivera, via Twitter on Friday, January 25.

“You want to know what happened?” Fernanda, 20, questioned on social media. “I married a narcissist.”

The Mexico native also posted a list of “NARCISSISTIC TRAITS,” which describes qualities of a narcissist. “Nothing will ever be his fault,” the first bullet point read. “He’ll never be there for you. Ever. No matter what,” said the second. The list continued and called out traits such as lying, anger and selfishness.

You want to know what happened? I married a narcissist. pic.twitter.com/cMAfmw0bqU — Fernanda Flores (@ferflofit) January 25, 2019

Jonathan, 32, and Fernanda’s wedding was shown during the finale of 90 Day Fiancé season 6, which aired in late December 2018. Jonathan confirmed their split days later, telling In Touch on January 10 that “things change and people change.” Fans had already started speculating that they were no longer together, however, because they spent New Year’s Eve apart.

However, the real estate agent insisted that their feelings toward each other “were real.” He added, “Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

On January 20, the fitness model claimed that her ex blocked her on Instagram after she called him out for lying about why their relationship ended. “Who likes to hear the true [sic]?” she tweeted. “First time that I say something. I got blocked! Very mature.”

She continued: You ignore my messages but I’m pretty sure that a your [sic] not going to ignore this comment in your Instagram!” she replied to him in the comments section of one of his earlier posts. “I hope that your fame last [sic] forever.”

The Dreemlyne owner isn’t seemingly affected by Fernanda’s harsh words, however. “When you’re done with winter but winter isn’t done with you,” he captioned a selfie on Instagram shortly after her tweet on Friday. “#bye #OrlandoBound.”

