The acrimony between 90 Day Fiancé stars Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera is Instagram-official: Flores, 20, says that Rivera, 32, blocked her on the social media platform.

“Who likes to hear the true?” the fitness model tweeted on Sunday, January 20. “First time that I say something. I got blocked! Very mature.”

Flores also posted screenshots of her and Rivera’s Instagram comments about their relationship. Rivera, for example, seemed to put the blame on Flores after another user reminded him that the couple “promised to be together in the bad times and the good times.”

“I don’t remember you being in the relationship,” the realtor responded. “She knows what happened. There is a piece of me that is gone that I’ll never get back. I respect myself first. Life is full of tough decisions.”

Then, Flores gave her take in an Instagram comment of her own. “I remember being in the relationship, I know exactly what happen, I recognized my mistakes, I say sorry,” she wrote. “Also remember the real reasons why ‘leave’ that wasn’t that reasons that you tell people. The real reasons that you’re hiding from yourself because you want believe your own lies and don’t take responsibility of anything and be the good one.”

She continued: “There is a piece of you that is gone? Yeah! it calls reality. I didn’t what to say anything on social media but is the only thing that mares to you. You ignore my messages but I’m pretty sure that a your not going to ignore this comment in your Instagram. I hope that your fame last forever.”

Flores also tweeted a screenshot of Rivera’s Instagram profile with a “User not found” error message, suggesting her ex had, indeed, blocked her.

The former couple tied the knot during the TLC series’ sixth season finale, which aired on December 30, but fans speculated they had already broken up after Rivera celebrated New Year’s without his wife. He later told an Instagram commenter that Flores wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago.

The real estate agent confirmed the split in an interview with In Touch earlier this month, though he contended their feelings for each other were real. “Fernanda’s not a gold digger,” he told the magazine. “Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card. What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

