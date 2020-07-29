Welcome to motherhood! 90 Day Fiancé’s Anny Francisco gave birth to her first child — a girl named Brenda Aaliyah — on Tuesday, July 28, her husband Robert Spring’s sixth.

“Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” Anny told E! News. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020, at 10:18 p.m.”

She later posted two photos on Instagram, adding that the baby weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20.75 inches in length.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Dominican Republic native was expecting a baby.

The then-pregnant star went on to write via Instagram: “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – my gift from God. The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

The TLC personality debuted her baby bump the following month, as well as an ultrasound photo.

In May, Francisco shared the sex of her and Springs’ baby-to-be. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess!” she captioned her Instagram slideshow. “Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

Francisco revealed in a February 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All episode that she previously experienced fertility issues and struggled to conceive a child with her ex-husband. She went on to write on her Instagram Story that “yes,” she wanted kids with Springs.

Her husband previously welcomed five children with four different women. The New York native’s 5-year-old son, Bryson, lives with him and Francisco.

“It’s not hard at all,” Springs wrote of single fatherhood on his Instagram Story. “The only thing I can say that’s a little challenging [is] when I need to work and I don’t have someone to take care of my kid, like my immediate family because they’re in Brooklyn.”

Springs proposed to Francisco eight hours after meeting her in the Dominican Republic. The pair moved to Florida and tied the knot in September 2019.