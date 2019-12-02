‘90 Day Fiance’ Fans Thirst Over Robert and Anny’s Boxing Instructor





The thirst is real. The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé was full of drama, but fans were too busy falling for an unlikely supporting character to care.

During the December 1 episode of the TLC series, Robert and Anny continued fighting over the fact that Robert hadn’t deleted all of his photos with his exes from social media. The couple decided to try and diffuse the tension at a nearby boxing gym, where they met their trainer Miguel Alejandro Cruz. The handsome instructor instantly became the talk of the episode.

“Where can we find Miguel, the boxer?!” one fan tweeted, including a screenshot of the boxing coach from the episode. “Asking for a friend. I am the friend. 😍 #90DayFiance.”

Another viewer joked, “Anny dump Roberts bum a** and just holla at Miguel the boxer #90DayFiance.”

Fans even went so far as to find the fitness guru and Puerto Rico native on Instagram, dropping flirty comments like, “Just saw you on 90 day fiancé…you looking for a fiancé too or…? 👀🤣.”

Not only were his looks enough to win fans over, but Cruz also offered some pretty hilarious insight on Robert and Anny’s relationship, revealing in a cutaway interview that he didn’t think the couple would last more than two months. During their training session, he listened closely to the pair’s troubles and took a moment to connect with Anny, speaking to her in Spanish.

Though he worked his way into the hearts of TLC fans nationwide, some noted that it was unfair of the couple to be putting the boxing instructor in the middle of their drama. “He ain’t no therapist,” one fan tweeted as the episode aired.

It might take more than a boxing lesson for Robert and Anny to completely solve their relationship struggles, but by the end of the episode, Robert agreed to take down photos of himself and his exes. The resolution came with a catch, as he stated that he wouldn’t delete any pictures of his children. It was revealed in a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé that Robert had four children with four different women, along with his young son Bryon, who is living with him and Anny.