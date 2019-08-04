



“Blinded from the start,” she captioned a photo of Bachelorette alum Christian Estrada along with a heart-eye emoji on her Instagram Story. The Mexican banker also shared her post on his Stories.

Estrada competed on season 14 of the ABC dating show with Becca Kufrin last year and was eliminated in the first week. He appears in the new season of Bachelor in Paradise and, as seen in a recent trailer, appears to get into a heated argument with some of the other contestants. “It’s not good to wake a sleeping lion,” the 29-year-old captioned the clip from the show on Instagram at the end of July.

Martson, 33, who appeared on season 6 of the TLC hit with Smith, filed for divorce from the 21-year-old in January, only to withdraw the papers a little over a week later. She filed a second time in April, claiming “adultery” as the reason she pulled the plug on her marriage. She told Us Weekly at the time that she and Smith were “not on good terms” after she “pretty much” threw him out of her house.

Jamaica-born Smith, who met Martson while she was on vacation in the Caribbean, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in early July after a warrant was issued for his arrest for an alleged violation of a protection from abuse order Martson placed against him.

He was released on July 31 and shaded his estranged wife the following day in an Instagram post. Saying he was “beyond grateful” to be free, he thanked “the people who walked in my life and made it better” and “the ones that walked out and made it amazing.”

Martson called herself a “dummy” in an Instagram Q&A last month for marrying Smith and told a fan that their divorce wasn’t finalized because Smith was refusing to sign the papers and wants “half of everything.”

