Little one on the way? 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson alleged in a new interview that her estranged husband, Jay Smith, may be expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant. … From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting,” Martson, 33, said during her Tuesday, July 30, appearance on The Domenick Nati Show. “So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

The reality star claimed that Smith, 21, has been with the woman since January, though the duo have denied a romantic relationship. “I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” she said.

