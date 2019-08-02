News

90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith Is ‘Beyond Grateful’ After ICE Release, Shades Estranged Wife Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiancé season 6 star Jay Smith is thanking his supporters — and shading estranged wife Ashley Martson — following his release from an ICE detention center in York, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, July 31.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me,” Smith, 21, wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 1, exactly a month after he turned himself in under the threat of an arrest warrant.

Jay Smith attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

He continued: “I’ve lost & I’ve gain [sic] but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!! This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my families, love ones, attorneys, boss/coworkers, friends and to all my followers and persons that prayed for me and also donated to my gofundme campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today.”

The reality star also took an apparent dig at Martson, 33, writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it amazing.”

Martson, who filed for divorce from Smith for the second time in April and cited “adultery” as the reason, claimed on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of The Domenick Nati Show that she “could get Jay out of the detention center tomorrow” if she wanted to but “refused to sponsor him” for a visa.

Ashley Martson Smith is seen on April 25, 2019 in New York City. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After Smith’s release, Martson’s rep told Us Weekly, “During this very shocking time, we want to wish Jay and his family the best. My client is focused on her kids and what’s to come of her career. We thank the fans and the 90 Day Fiancé audience for being so considerate and understanding.”

