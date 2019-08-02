



“This past month had been very eye opening for me,” Smith, 21, wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 1, exactly a month after he turned himself in under the threat of an arrest warrant.

He continued: “I’ve lost & I’ve gain [sic] but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!! This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my families, love ones, attorneys, boss/coworkers, friends and to all my followers and persons that prayed for me and also donated to my gofundme campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today.”

The reality star also took an apparent dig at Martson, 33, writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it amazing.”

Martson, who filed for divorce from Smith for the second time in April and cited “adultery” as the reason, claimed on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of The Domenick Nati Show that she “could get Jay out of the detention center tomorrow” if she wanted to but “refused to sponsor him” for a visa.

After Smith’s release, Martson’s rep told Us Weekly, “During this very shocking time, we want to wish Jay and his family the best. My client is focused on her kids and what’s to come of her career. We thank the fans and the 90 Day Fiancé audience for being so considerate and understanding.”

