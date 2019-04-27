Thank you, next. Ashley Martson has already moved on after filing for divorce from husband Jay Smith for a second time.

“I’m really happy right now,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at her birthday dinner celebration at Playboy Club NYC on Friday, April 26. “It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone.”

Martson, who was partying with Farrah Abraham, further revealed that she met the mystery man at an event. “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well,” she added.

The reality star confirmed to Us earlier this week that she filed for divorce from Smith, 20, again. She noted on Thursday, April 25, that she was “devastated” by the breakup because the marriage was “real.”

Martson hinted at the split via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone,” she wrote, along with, “#bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

The estranged couple appeared on season 6 of the reality series. They met while she was on vacation in Jamaica. The duo stayed in contact after she returned to Pennsylvania, and he proposed when she visited him six months later.

The TLC stars married in May 2018. She filed for divorce on January 11 as cheating rumors ran rampant. However, she withdrew the papers nine days later.

Following their latest split, Martson opened up to Us about her emotional reaction. “I’ve been a train wreck all week, but I’m trying to get out,” she said on Thursday. “I had my heart broken.” She also mentioned that the divorce filing cited “adultery” as the reason she ended things. “Cheating is not OK,” she told Us.

Scroll to see photos from Martson’s pre-birthday outing with Abraham!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper