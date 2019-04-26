Not all memories are negative. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jay Smith, for the second time, but she has no plans to get rid of her wedding ring.

Martson, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of MĀSK CBD | CBG | CBN skincare in New York City on Thursday, April 25, that she will be holding on to the piece of jewelry for its sentimental value. “It’s a family heirloom,” she explained. “I’m going to wear it also.”

While the reality TV personality is not saying goodby to the meaningful ring, she does not “believe” she and Smith, 20, will reconcile in the future. The Pennsylvania native previously told Us that she has “been a train wreck” because she “had [her] heart broken” by Smith.

Martson and Smith met while she was vacationing in Jamaica. The pair got engaged six months after their first meeting and tied the knot in May 2018. Their relationship turned sour, however, when Smith was caught talking to women on a dating app. Martson subsequently filed for divorce in January, but withdrew the paperwork just nine days later.

On Thursday, April 25, Martson confirmed to Us that she had filed for divorce from Smith again because “cheating is not OK.” She added that the pair are no longer living together and are “not on good terms.”

One day prior, she called herself “broken” on social media. She wrote on Instagram: “Behind every Strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone #bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

The pair’s tumultuous relationship will play out on the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which is set to premiere on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

