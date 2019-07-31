



“During this very shocking time, we want to wish Jay and his family the best,” his estranged wife Ashley Martson’s rep tells Us. “My client is focused on her kids and what’s to come of her career. We thank the fans and the 90 Day Fiancé audience for being so considerate and understanding.”

In Touch Weekly reported that Smith, 21, was released from an ICE detention center at York County Prison in York, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, July 31.

Earlier this week, Martson, 33, claimed that she had the power to grant Smith his freedom. The reality star alleged on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of The Domenick Nati Show that she “could get Jay out of the detention center tomorrow if I wanted to” but she “refused to sponsor him” for a visa.

The Jamaica native, who faced deportation amid his detainment, turned himself in on July 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He allegedly violated a protection from abuse order that Martson placed against him.

“Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” her spokesperson, Johnny Donovan, told Us at the time. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

Martson filed for divorce in January amid cheating rumors but withdrew the paperwork nine days later. She submitted the documents again in April, telling Us that “adultery” was the reason for the split.

The estranged couple, who appeared on season 6 of the TLC reality series, met at a club during her vacation to Jamaica. When Martson returned to visit him six months later, Smith popped the question. They tied the knot in May 2018.

Martson claimed on Tuesday that Smith’s girlfriend might be pregnant with his child. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting,” she said. However, she could not confirm the allegation.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!