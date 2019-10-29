



90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is speaking out about Corey Rathgeber, saying that he used their get-together for attention and that he and on-off girlfriend Evelin Villegas “deserve each other.”

Larissa, 33, met up with Corey in Las Vegas on October 3 for a hangout that she documented on Instagram. Though Corey maintained that he’s just “friends” with Larissa, Evelin deemed their hangout a “date” in an Instagram Live video that same day — and Larissa agrees with that assessment.

“Yes, it was a date based on all the effort he made and all the texts he sent to me,” the Brazil native exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Later in the day on October 3, Larissa shared screenshots of texts from a sender labeled “Corey 99,” who wrote that he would “love to meet” Larissa. The reality star also claimed that Corey was “begging” for a kiss.

That same day, Corey denied the speculation that he was cheating on Evelin with Larissa. “We met up as friends, that’s how it is,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star wrote. “For those saying anything more about that subject are wrong [sic] and creating rumors. … Evelin is my world. I’m attracted to Evelin not to her. She deserves the best and I love her with all my heart.”

Now, however, Larissa is happy to leave Corey to Evelin, another star of The Other Way. “She can have him all,” she tells Us. “They deserve each other.”

Plus, she claims Corey’s time in Vegas with her just a ploy. “Obviously he used me and got what he wants, attention,” she says.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Larissa is back on the dating scene after finalizing her divorce from Colt Johnson in April and splitting from boyfriend Eric Nichols in September.

“I jumped into a relationship [with Eric] too fast right after my divorce — before I healed,” she tells Us. “I loved Colt with all my heart, and I was desperately trying to forget him and all the pain he caused with the cheating and lots of women — all different ones. But now, I am not doing the same mistake again. I am going on dates and I am loving it.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp