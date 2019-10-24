



Back in action. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is opening up exclusively to Us Weekly about her love life after her split from Eric Nichols.

“I jumped into a relationship [with Eric] too fast right after my divorce — before I healed. I loved [ex-husband] Colt [Johnson] with all my heart, and I was desperately trying to forget him and all the pain he caused with the cheating and lots of women — all different ones. But now, I am not doing the same mistake again,” Larissa, 33, tells Us. “I am going on dates and I am loving it.”

The Brazil native, who appeared at Crazy Horse’s 10th anniversary in Las Vegas earlier this month, adds: “Eventually, I want a new relationship. I want a godly man with his family values and one who is financially and emotionally stable. Someone who brings the best out of me.”

Larissa announced her breakup from Eric in September after eight months of dating. She told Us exclusively days later that she needed to take a step back from romance. “I’m done with men and men trying to exploit me,” she declared at the time.

The TV personality filed a police report against Eric in September, accusing him of harassing her via texts and phone calls. He denied her allegations.

Meanwhile, Larissa confirms to Us that Colt, 34, reached out after she called it quits with Eric. “He texted after the breakup,” she explains. “But he is old news for me now. I don’t care if he is happy or not. I am really happy. … [That] is what matters.”

As for whether there is hope for the TLC stars to reconcile, Larissa seems doubtful. “It is an illusion to think Colt and I will be a couple again,” she insists.

Us reported in September that Colt texted Larissa. A source told Us that she thought her ex-husband was “completely two-faced” after he reposted a story from Eric and sent her aggressive messages. Larissa vowed on her Instagram Story at the time to “never ever” talk to Colt again following the incident.

The former couple appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. They married in June 2018 and finalized their divorce in April.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp