



On the market and staying that way! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed that she hopes to remain single following her split from boyfriend Eric Nichols and nasty divorce from Colt Johnson.

“I’m done with men and men trying to exploit me,” the 33-year-old tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Dos Santos Lima announced her breakup from Nichols on Wednesday, September 11, after less than a year of dating. According to a source, Johnson, 34, reached out shortly after the news broke. “Colt texted Larissa yesterday after he heard about her split from Eric and she thought he was being nice and there for her, but this morning he reposted a story that Eric gave, and Larissa thinks Colt is completely two-faced,” the insider says.

The reality star shared screenshots of her recent exchanges with her ex-husband via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 13. “Last time you did it to me,” she wrote. “Now I never ever will talk to you.”

Dos Santos Lima also accused Johnson of “always trying to come back then playing innocent online,” adding: “I am tired.”

In the texts, Johnson took an aggressive approach. “You don’t just come to me demanding s–t You dumb broad,” he wrote. “You seduce me first then you convince me I’m not a p–s like your exes. … You are a loser, always will be Can’t finish anything, school, marriage, children.”

Johnson softened in another series of messages. “I never stopped caring for you and i wish you the best,” he offered. “Good luck in your future and your relationships.” He later noted that he did not “care that much about your life” but was “sad that we can’t even be friends after everything.”

The exes appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. They finalized their divorce in April after tying the knot in June 2018.

Dos Santos Lima moved on with Nichols in January. “There is no hard feelings or regrettes [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” she explained via Instagram on Wednesday. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

