Moving on! Larissa Dos Santos Lima waxed philosophical on past mistakes as she finalized her divorce from 90 Day Fiancé costar Colt Johnson.

“Yesterday was one year of my arrival in the United States,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 1. “I learned a lot in the past one year, made mistakes but in the end I’m just grateful for everything. 90 day fiancé was a great experience.”

She continued: “I never forgot that my ‘dream’ was juts do to CVS [sic] and buy Maybelline or visit Walmart 🤣 Well, now my dream is a biggie house with a pool, thankfully I’ll get it with my own strength.”

Later in the day, E! News reported that the reality star had formally ended her marriage to Johnson, 33. “Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce,” Johnson’s attorney told the site. “The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge … [The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

The former couple, who appeared on the TLC reality show’s sixth season, married in June 2018. Their relationship ended in January, however, when Johnson filed for divorce the same day that Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic violence for the third time following an incident at their Las Vegas home. Charges related to the first two arrests were dropped, and Dos Santos Lima is set to appear in court in Las Vegas on April 4 for the most recent charge.

The Brazil native, who attended a divorce party in Vegas last month with her new man, Eric, previously opened up to Us Weekly about her regrets. “I think the show accelerated all the drama,” she told Us in March. “Five days before the wedding, I got arrested. I do regret the show. If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

