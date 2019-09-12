



It’s over between 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her boyfriend of less than a year, Eric Nichols.

The TLC star, 33, announced the breakup on Wednesday, September 11, with a lengthy Instagram post explaining why she and Nichols, 26, didn’t work out.

“After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way,” she wrote. “There is no hard feelings or regrettees [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

Referencing her divorce from Colt Johnson earlier this year, she added, “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

She continued, “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees and goals I set to do. Thank you for all your love, strength and support to me always. 🙏🏼❤️”

After posting the announcement, the TLC star deleted photos of her ex from her Instagram feed.

In April, the Brazil native wished her then-boyfriend a happy birthday with an Instagram photo of them in Las Vegas.

“Eric happy birthday, may God bless and we can soon celebrate your new house and the first million,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Love you more than anything.”

The couple commemorated their six-month anniversary in July, which the reality star celebrated with another photo of them on the Las Vegas strip.

“6 months Thank you @brianhanvey #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance,” she captioned the since-deleted post.

In an Instagram Q&A in August, Lima responded to a fan who asked if she and Nichols would ever get married.

“It would be my happily ever after,” she replied.

Lima starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which followed her relationship with Johnson. The two first connected on social media and got engaged within five days of meeting each other face to face in Mexico. They married in June 2018. Johnson, 34, filed for divorce in January, on the same day that his then-wife was arrested for domestic violence for the third time.

A lawyer for the reality star gave Us Weekly an update on her domestic violence case after she attended a court date in May.

“Everything went according to plan,” the lawyer said. “The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements. … After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!