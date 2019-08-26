



No thank you, next. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima dissed ex-husband Colt Johnson and raved about new boyfriend Eric Nichols during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, August 25.

When one follower asked the reality star if she thought Johnson, 34, was depressed and if he regretted “what he did” to her, the 33-year-old replied, “I don’t care as long as he leaves me alone I am happy.”

Another user asked the Brazil native if she would date another man who lives with his mom. “Depend [sic] the situation. Have mothers that really want to push their children to grown [sic] and live their lives also don’t put their kids in a saint pedestal,” she wrote back. “I have no clue to judge. Never say never.”

During the Q&A, the TLC personality showed off shirtless photos of Nichols, whom she introduced in February, amid her divorce from Johnson. She and Nichols also attended a divorce party in her honor in Las Vegas in March.

One fan asked her if she and her beau will get married, and Dos Santos Lima responded. “It would be my happily ever after.”

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson, who costarred in the reality show’s sixth season, tied the knot in June 2018. Johnson filed for divorce in January, on the same day that his then-wife was arrested for domestic violence for the third time.

A lawyer for the TV star gave Us Weekly an update on her domestic violence case after she attended a court date in May. “Everything went according to plan,” the lawyer said. “The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements. … After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

Earlier this month, Dos Santos Lima told Us Weekly there is “no chance” of a romantic reconciliation between her and Johnson. “When Colt called the cops and filed for the divorce, he closed the doors of my heart to him,” she said.

She also explained to Us that she and Nichols might end up moving to Brazil. “We are looking forward to visiting my family and see how things go,” she said.

