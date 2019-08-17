



“Why ICE detained him, I do not understand,” Dos Santos Lima, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively. “What a frightening situation he was put in. He did not come to the United States illegally. He came as a K1 and has his rights to stay, even if his marriage did not work out.”

Smith, 21, turned himself in to the authorities on July 1 after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order that Ashley Martson, his estranged wife and 90 Day costar, had filed against him.

Amid Smith’s drama with Martson, Dos Santos is staying neutral. “I stay in touch with Jay, but Ashley and I do not communicate as she has blocked me,” she revealed to Us. “Despite that, I am in equal support of both Jay and Ashley. If Ashley was in fear of danger, she has to call the police.”

Martson, who filed for divorce from Smith for the second time in April, previously explained the circumstances leading up to the Jamaica native’s arrest. “[The document] said right on the front, like, ‘You can’t discuss Ashley or this PFA on social media,’” the 33-year-old told Us earlier this month. “And he did. He went right on Instagram and did it. … ICE had contacted me the day before I did the PFA and said that they were coming. … The PFA and the violation just got him arrested basically two days earlier than what he would have been.”

Smith was released from an ICE detention center in York, Pennsylvania, on July 31, and he posted an update on Instagram the following day. “This past month had been very eye opening for me,” he wrote. “I’ve lost & I’ve gain [sic] but most of all I’ve learnt [sic] ALOT!!! This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

