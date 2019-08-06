



Smith, 21, turned himself in to the authorities on July 1 under an arrest warrant after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order Martson filed placed against him.

“[The document] said right on the front, like, ‘You can’t discuss Ashley or this PFA on social media.’ And he did,” Martson, 33, told Us Weekly. “He went right on Instagram and did it.”

The reality star also said she was informed about the ICE detention: “ICE had contacted me the day before I did the PFA and said that they were coming. … The PFA and the violation just got him arrested basically two days earlier than what he would have been.”

These days, Martson and Smith are not in contact. “No, he’s not allowed to reach out to me because of the PFA,” she said. “He’s not allowed to make third parties reach out either, so yeah, no one can really reach out to me.”

“I don’t really care if he’s deported,” she added. “I just want him to leave me alone.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

