Is it over? 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima attempted to explain the specifics of her domestic battery case after her court date on Thursday, May 30.

“Friends don’t believe in fakes, my case was PAUSED has no ‘guilty’ or ‘no guilty’ …and I’ll follow the program the court give [sic] me in the end won’t be domestic violence,” Dos Santos Lima, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “This [is] all can I say about the case, who has real info and can speak about don’t make fakes to make you guys confuse [sic].”

Though the reality star claimed in her post that a verdict was not reached in her case, she later reposted a note from an unidentified account that told a different story. “Congratulations on the deal to my friend Lari!!!” the post read. “Not guilt. She stays in America!!! Haters having a heart attack today hahha…”

The TV star’s lawyer gave a statement to Us Weekly on the ruling: “Everything went according to plan. The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements.” He continued, “After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

Dos Santos Lima was arrested in January for attacking her now ex-husband, Colt Johnson. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us at the time that the 33-year-old had “a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and the police believed she “was the aggressor.”

The TLC personality shared her side of events on Instagram before the authorities took her into custody. “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned a photo of her bloody face. She also alleged at the time that the fight happened because Johnson bought a pornographic movie.

Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence days later. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Us, she “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

The duo finalized their divorce in April. Johnson and Dos Santos Lima appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. He proposed to the Brazil native just five days after meeting her.

Earlier this week, the TV personality shot down her former mother-in-law Debbie Johnson’s claim that she would soon be deported. “I woke up this morning, to find messages sent to me, and posted about my legal status in the US,” she responded via Instagram on Sunday, May 26. “This isn’t true, everything about my status in the US is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that [are] not involved in any immigration process with me.”

Us has reached out to Dos Santos Lima’s lawyer for comment.

