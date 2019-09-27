



90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols are not in clean-break territory weeks after announcing their split.

The 33-year-old reality star filed a police report against Nichols for harassment on September 18, according to The Blast. The case is reportedly under investigation.

Dos Santos Lima hinted via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 25, that she filed the report with the police department. She allegedly received taunting text messages and phone calls after her breakup with Nichols.

“Larissa doesn’t want to speak about it anymore because she wants Eric to go away and doesn’t want to give him the fame he’s thirsty for,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Eric gave out her number to other women, and they were calling and texting and harassing her nonstop, so she changed her number last week.”

The Brazil native announced the split on September 11 after less than a year of dating. “After 8 months of being Erickee’s [sic] girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way [sic],” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no hard feelings or regrettes [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

She added: “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

The TV personality concluded on a positive note. “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my personal dreamees [sic] and goals I set to do,” she told her followers. “Thank you for all your love, strength and support to me always.”

Dos Santos Lima appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. The pair married in June 2018 and finalized their divorce in April.

Following her breakup with Nichols, the TLC star told Us of her dating prospects: “I’m done with men and men trying to exploit me.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Dos Santos Lima and Nichols for comment.

