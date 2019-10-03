



More trouble. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas broke down after boyfriend Corey Rathgeber was spotted spending time with Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Evelin addressed the matter in a lengthy Instagram Live video on Thursday, October 3. “Corey is hanging out with Larissa right now, as all of you can see. It makes me a little upset and I’ll explain why,” she told her followers. “Because it’s not that he is just hanging out with a cast member. That’s a date, basically. It’s messed up.”

The Ecuador native then took aim at Larissa. “It’s cool. I love Larissa; I always did. I still like her. But the problem is she’s making fun of it,” she said. “She’s a friggen whore. Because women don’t do that to other women.”

She continued: “She should be more respectful toward other women. She’s making fun of somebody else, of a man who is supposed to be taken. … Does she think about my feelings? Corey is losing it with this show. I don’t even know who he is anymore.”

Larissa posted a selfie with Corey via Instagram on Thursday. “Look who I found here in Las Vegas,” she captioned the pic, adding: “#thankyounext #coreyandlarissa #baealert.”

Evelin also shot down all the infidelity allegations that surfaced on the show about her hooking up with her ex three years ago when she and Corey were on a break. “I never cheated on him. … He knows that,” she claimed in her Instagram Live. “That’s why he was still with me. But what he’s doing right now to me is just ridiculous. … He’s been trying and trying to convince me to be on the second season. He’s trying more and more to have this fame.”

After insisting that she “never did need any man,” the reality star lashed out at Corey and Larissa again. “What upsets me is that Larissa is just really slutty and she’ll do whatever she can do to get more attention,” she said. “Corey is the same. … He keeps calling me.”

The Brazil native fired back via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Nothing happened, not even a kiss,” she clarified. “I posted our picture because it was an innocent date and we are both adults.”

Larissa wrote that Evelin should “talk to her man … if she believes she is in a relationship.” She noted, “Corey and I were not trying to ‘announce’ a relationship for publicity.” It is unclear whether Corey and Evelin are still together since they are not allowed to say while the show is still airing.

Larissa added that she “really enjoyed my time with Corey” and “would meet up with him again.” However, she emphasized that she is “still single and ready to find my king.”

Evelin and Corey appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Larissa starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. She announced her split from boyfriend Eric Nichols in September after less than a year of dating.

