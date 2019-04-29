Not so happily ever after! The six couples were already dealing with problems during the Sunday, April 28, season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In case you forgot, the couples are now-exes Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima; Russ and Paola Mayfield; new parents Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet from season 5; season 6’s Ashley Martson and Jay Smith; and season 4’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni.

Of the most notable this episode were, no surprise, Larissa and Colt. They finally talked about Larissa’s arrest just days before their wedding and showed the aftermath of their wedding before her trail. Obviously, tensions were high, as always, between not only them, but Colt’s mother Debbie as well.

Also this episode, on-off couple Jay and Ashley, who ended on a rough note with Ashley finding out Jay was talking to girls on Tinder. Even months later, she’s still torn up about it and hasn’t decided whether to forgive Jay or send him back to Jamaica.

This season, we’re also getting a glimpse at both Russ and Paola’s pregnancy and Elizabeth and Andrei’s, even though the latter was not very planned, the couple revealed this episode. It’s definitely added a new dynamic to both relationships that will shake things up this season.

We also can’t forget the crazy drama between Nicole and Azan, who are still not married after he was denied a visa to come to the U.S. Nicole dropped a couple bombshells in the premiere about their relationship that only have us wanting to see more of this upcoming season.

Catch up on what you might have missed below: