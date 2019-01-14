Missing 90 Day Fiancé already? Not for long! During the Sunday, January 13, season 6 tell-all reunion, TLC revealed that the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is coming soon – and Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimenez are returning!

The pair, who were first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé season 4 and then appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 2 and 3, are the only ones in the new teaser, but it doesn’t seem like their relationship is going great.

“Season finale blues? It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” TLC tweeted with a new video. In the very brief sneak peek, Pedro is shown dancing very close to another women. In an interview, Chantel says she’s hit her “final straw” with him. “Pedro has lost my trust,” the Atlanta native says.

Later, her mother, Karen, makes a somewhat frightening appearance. “I will introduce you to ‘Shocky,’” her mom says while opening a box and revealing what appears to be a taser. “This is a way to show a person the door.”

The pair’s families have had tension since the beginning, ever since her family visited his in the Dominican Republic. The last time the couple were on the show, he got into an explosive argument with her family. The reality stars’ status was up in the air at the season 3 tell-all reunion special in July 2018.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4 will premiere on TLC this spring.

