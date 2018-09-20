Are they destined for love or doomed? 90 Day Fiancé season 6 will follow six new couples who have 90 days to decide whether or not they’re ready for marriage.

Men and women from around the world will come to America on a visa that allows foreign fiancés to stay in the states. The Americans and their international partners will face many challenges as they try living together for the first time, meeting each other’s families, balancing finances and overcoming language barriers.

In TLC’s first look, Fernanda, a 19-year-old from Mexico, gets into a physical altercation with a woman dancing with her fiancé Jonathan, 32, at a club in his native Lumberton, North Carolina.

“What the hell are you doing?” Fernanda yells at a blonde woman, later pouring her drink on her before Jonathan intervenes. When Fernanda asks Jonathan about the woman, he insists she is just a friend. But Fernanda, who isn’t convinced, breaks town in tears and says that she wants to go home.

The pair met at a club in Mexico where Jonathan, enchanted by the encounter, extended his trip by three days. He stayed in touch with Fernanda and three months later, he proposed. Jonathan will forego his bachelor ways to try and make his engagement to Fernanda, who is 12 years younger than him, work. Meanwhile, Fernanda has concerns about Jonathan’s ability to commit.

Watch the teaser above to see Jonathan and Fernanda’s love story unravel and meet the other five couples who have 90 days to commit to each other!

90 Day Fiancé season 6 airs on TLC Sunday, October 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

