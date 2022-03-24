This 90 Day Fiancé family just got bigger! Jorge Nava’s girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, gave birth to their second baby on Tuesday, March 22, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Nava, whose newborn son is named George, gave “thanks and appreciation” to his partner in a Thursday, March 24 statement. “[She gave] me the most amazing children and [is] so loving and compassionate,” he gushed to Us. “I love every inch of her and I can’t wait to raise our family together.”

The little one was born at 4 p.m., weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces. George’s arrival came five months after the couple broke their pregnancy news via Instagram. “Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast,” the California native, 33, captioned an October 2021 Instagram photo of himself cradling the then-expectant star’s baby bump. “Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine.”

When one of the former reality star’s followers asked at the time whether Blua was pregnant or they got engaged, Nava replied with an emoji of a hatching chick.

The former TLC personality became a dad in April 2021 when Blua gave birth to their daughter, Zara, now 11 months. “There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family,” the new dad captioned his baby girl’s Instagram debut at the time. “I Love them more than anything in this world.”

In Blua’s first Instagram photo of the infant, the new mom called Zara her “muñeca.” This translates from Spanish to “doll.”

While the pair keep their little one’s life pretty private, Blua gave a lengthy update on Zara’s milestones in December 2021.

“EIGHT AMAZING MONTHS,” Blua gushed via Instagram at the time. “Our little one is growing, getting stronger and honestly becoming more and more adorable. Zara is officially on the move and there’s no stopping her! She loves crawling after all of her toys and getting into her diaper caddies. She has even started slowly walk[ing] along the couches (which makes this mama so nervous).”

She went on to write that her daughter loves to “feed herself,” adding, “Zara loves food. … Her newest obsessions are teether crackers and baby puffs. Just the sight of her snacks makes her bust out in a happy dance. Papa and I love watching you change and grow every single day.”

She and Nava went public with their relationship in 2020, the same year that he split from ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Blua’s pregnancy reveal came in November 2020.

“Thankful for all of my blessings,” Nava captioned an ultrasound photo at the time.

The duo don’t often post about each other on social media, but Blua did wish her partner a happy birthday in January. “Happy birthday to the most amazing father and lover,” she captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “Zara and I love you so much.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

