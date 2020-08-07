It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé stars Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkipchenko have called it quits after three years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Nava, 31, filed for divorce at a local Arizona court on Thursday, August 6, shortly after celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The pair’s romance was featured on the fourth season of the TLC reality series, which originally aired in 2016.

Three months before ending his marriage, Nava confirmed that he had been released from prison after serving nearly two years on felony marijuana possession and distribution charges. “The sky is the limit,” he captioned a set of Instagram photos in May.

While serving his sentence in Arizona, Nava was focused on maintaining his fitness. In March, the reality star debuted his massive weight loss on social media, revealing that he had lost more than 100 pounds during his time behind bars. During an interview with InTouch the following month, Nava claimed that his estranged wife, 24, was uncomfortable with his new slim figure.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” he said in April, confirming that he and the Russia native were “not together” at the time. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well. … That’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her.”

Before his eventual release from prison, a rep for Nava told Us that he was already planning to file for divorce from Arkipchenko, who made her romance with boyfriend Leo Assaf Instagram official in March. Despite the drama surrounding his relationship with his estranged wife, Nava is hopeful that he’ll be able to find love again someday in the future.

“One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship behind. That was hard. That was very difficult,” he said during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, reflecting on his time in prison. “Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn’t be with me anymore. … I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something.”