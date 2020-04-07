New weight, new relationship status? 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava admitted that his massive slim down led to his split from his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” Nava, 31, told InTouch on Tuesday, April 7, via an interview conducted by his lawyer, Brad Rideout.

The reality TV star, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for allegedly attempting to sell a large amount of marijuana, revealed that he dropped 128 pounds since he entered the jail facility in November 2018.

“The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well,” the California native told the publication.

The TLC star confirmed that he and his 24-year-old estranged wife are “not together” and points to the moment that he showed off his new body as the reason for the breakup.

“That’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her,” he explained, noting that Arkhipchenko waited until “the day after” he posted about his weight loss to say that “it was over.”

Nava posed for a photo on March 31, wearing an orange jumpsuit, showing off his slimmer figure for the first time to his followers.

Instead of focusing on his changed body, he used the picture to talk to his fans about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!”

The same day, Us Weekly learned from Nava’s rep that he plans to file for divorce from Arkhipchenko once he’s released.

Before the couple’s divorce plans were released, the Russia native became Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, on March 18.

After learning about Arkhipchenko’s new man, Nava told InTouch on Tuesday that he wished “him the best with his new relationship.” He added: “I know about him, [but] I don’t know what he looks like, and I don’t really care what he looks like.”

The estranged duo’s romance was featured on season four of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2016.