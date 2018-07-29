Temporary truce? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paola Mayfield’s feud with castmate Anfisa Arkhipchenko may not be over after their explosive fight during the season 3 tell-all, but it is on pause.

With Paola expecting her first child with husband Russ Mayfield, as she exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 25, the 31-year-old wants to keep the peace. “Right now things got worse, and right now it’s more of a physical thing. I don’t want to be close to [Anfisa] because knowing how she would react,” the mommy-to-be told Us exclusively on Thursday, July 26. “Because after what happened last Sunday, where she tried to hit me, and I don’t want that close to me right now,” she continued. “I just have to protect myself.”

The 90 Day Fiancé stars’ beef stems back to season 2, when Paola accused Arkhipchenko, 22, of being a gold digger. The debacle only escalated from there, with the women going back and forth on social media with heated comments. Things came to a head when their fight turned physical on stage during the season 3 tell-all, which aired on Sunday, July 22.

Being pregnant has only made the situation more difficult for Paola. “I’m not gonna lie. My hormones are crazy, and dealing with the people insulting me and saying all those things, and I’ve been dealing with that for a while,” she said. “And it gets to me because I know who I am, and I’m not that person that people think I am. And so getting all that pain because of [Anfisa] because of what happened in the past, it’s hurtful. It does hurt, and even more I feel it more right now. I just want to have a happy pregnancy and … but I guess I have to be stronger at this point because I don’t want this to affect my baby.”

Now, Paola feels like it’s Anfisa’s turn to say sorry. “I did try [to apologize], but I don’t think she wanted … I did apologize,” she explained. “I made a video and I made it public and she knew about it, but even though she knew about it, she didn’t want to talk to me or try to fix the situation, so it’s like, ‘Come on. I’m not gonna beg you for that.’ It wasn’t that crazy, and for me to actually be following her like, ‘Please forgive me.’ It’s not fair.”

Meanwhile, Anfisa has more on her plate than her ongoing spat with Paola, as her husband Jorge Nava’s ex-girlfriend claims he is the father of her 10-year-old daughter. “I don’t know about it,” Paola said. “I just want … for the baby … not to be in that situation. She doesn’t deserve that, so hopefully they can fix that and they can move on. … She shouldn’t have to leave him because at the end, it’s in the past, and if she loves him that much, she’ll just pick up with him and support him because he loves her.”

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

