On good terms? 90 Day Fiancé’s Danielle Mullins opened up about where she and her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, stand three years after their nasty separation.

In an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined that aired on Monday, April 20, Danielle, 47, revealed that she’s been in contact with her former spouse. “We divorced 34 months after our marriage. I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years,” she said. “He reached out to me about a month ago and we have been chit-chatting here and there.”

She continued, “We have forgiven each other and we’re building a friendship. He is out on the road driving a truck. I’m more concerned about his well-being as a friend, and it’s scary to be out there by yourself with all this going on.”

Danielle, meanwhile, is quarantining with seven others amid the coronavirus pandemic, including her son and his pregnant fiancée. She is classified as an essential worker since she cares for adults with mental disabilities in their homes.

After Danielle met Mohamed online, he moved from Tunisia to Ohio to make their relationship work. Their romance aired on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Fans of the TLC franchise witnessed the ups and downs of Danielle and Mohamed’s relationship, including a cheating scandal that involved the Ohio native catching Mohamed chatting online with other women. Danielle even attempted to have Mohamed deported.

After initially seeking an annulment in October 2016, she was granted a divorce in March 2017. “I did not talk to Danielle, all I know is I got my divorce,” Mohamed said in a live Facebook video on the day their divorce was finalized. “She had a lawyer talking for her. The judge said it’s done and that we’re divorced. They asked if I want a divorce or annulment, I said it’s the same for me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.