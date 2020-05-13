A free man! 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava has been released from prison after serving almost two years on felony marijuana possession and distribution charges.

“The sky is the limit,” the former reality TV star captioned three photos of himself sitting on a white sportscar on Tuesday, May 12, along with the prayer hands emoji and the hashtag #freedom.

Nava was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after he was caught with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in his car. He began serving his sentence in September 2018 at Arizona State Prison Complex and was released several months earlier than his original release date in August.

The TLC personality had been working on his fitness behind bars and revealed his massive weight loss of 128 pounds via Instagram in March. Nava said he shed the weight with a combination of diet and exercise. His daily food plan includes counting calories and intermittent fasting, but the California native made sure not to deprive himself.

“I actually do a lot of the eating [from the food] that they do give us [in prison],” Nava explained to In Touch in April. “But sometimes I do indulge [on the commissary items] and have a cheat day.”

As for his workout regimen, Nava admitted that fitness has become “almost like an addiction” for him while he’s been serving his time.

“Yeah, I actually started working out with other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” Nava said. “So, I have pretty good coaches in here.”

Nava appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 with his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he met on Facebook. Nava’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in March that he plans to file for divorce from the Russia native, 24.

The reality star thinks Arkhipchenko was uncomfortable when he shared his massive weight loss on social media.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting. The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well,” he also told In Touch.

Arkhipchenko, for her part, has moved on with her boyfriend, Leo Assaf. The model went Instagram official with her new beau in March with a selfie captioned, “Quarantine and chill?”

Nava shared that being in prison made his marriage “very difficult.”

“One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship behind. That was hard,” Nava said during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. “The last time I saw Anfisa was the day before I got incarcerated. The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well.”

He added, “I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it. Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn’t be with me anymore. She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me. We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried.”