Stars such as Molly Sims, Kate Walsh and more love intermittent fasting. (It’s almost exactly what it sounds like.) The diet trend consists of going without food for a period of time, then eating normally. Many follow the 16:8 hour fast — the most popular type — which involves eating all of your calories for the day in an eight-hour window, then fasting for 16 hours over night. Another method is the 5:2, which is where you eat normally for five days, then restrict your calorie intake severely for the other two.

“In a nutshell, intermittent fasting works,” NYC-based dietitian Keri Glassman previously told Us. “Here’s why: For most people, you’re restricting calories and largely cutting out food you shouldn’t be eating anyway.”

Being on a plant-based diet is another favorite for celebrities. Followers usually opt for foods deriving from plants, like fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts, grains and more.

In April 2019, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram that she was making the major change to her diet at home. Another fan? Beyoncé. The “Formation” singer, 38, previously revealed that she lost weight after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017 (with husband Jay-Z) by “limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol.”

The paleo diet is also a big trend among stars like Jessica Biel and Megan Fox. This meal plan typically includes foods that resemble what cavemen used to eat during the Paleolithic Era. So instead of eating dairy products and sugary sweets, followers opt for healthier foods such as lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables and seeds.

