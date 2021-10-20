A new 90 Day baby? Jorge Nava appeared to announce on Monday, October 18, that his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, is pregnant with their second child.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast,” the California native, 33, captioned an Instagram post showing his partner’s baby bump. “Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine.”

When an Instagram user asked whether Blua is pregnant or engaged, Nava replied, seemingly confirming the former with a hatching chick emoji.

The social media upload came six months after he announced the birth of their daughter, Zara. “There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family,” Nava wrote via Instagram in April. “I Love them more than anything in this world.”

In a post of her own, the new mom called the infant their “muñeca,” which translates to “doll.”

In November 2020, the former TLC personality gushed to his followers about how “thankful” he was for the “blessing” of his wife’s first pregnancy.

The pair began dating earlier that year, making their relationship Instagram official in June 2020 with PDA pictures taken at a beach. “Summer vibes,” Nava wrote alongside the shots.

The former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020 that he was “open to looking for love” after his split from Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

“I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum explained at the time. “I ended up finding out through the internet that she was with somebody else. That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart.”

Nava and the Russia native, 26, wed in August 2017 and were separated for months before they divorced in August 2020.

Prior to ending his marriage, Nava was released from prison, where he had served nearly two years on felony marijuana possession and distribution charges. While he was doing time, he lost more than 100 pounds — and his then-wife made her relationship with Leo Assaf public.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” Nava told Us last year after confirming that they were “not together” any longer. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well. … That’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her.”