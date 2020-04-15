Party of three! Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth on Tuesday, April 14, welcoming her and her husband Alexei Brovarnik’s first child.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 15. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The little one arrived at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches. His parents plan to reveal his moniker after his brit and baby naming next week.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced in October 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 1. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives,” the New York native, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

The “Get the Gossip” podcast host went on to tell Us, “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

As for her husband, he said, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

The reality stars shared an exclusive photo with Us of themselves cradling Loren’s baby bump. They also revealed their baby-to-be’s ultrasound photo, as well as a tiny pair of white sneakers to match theirs.

Loren and Alexei met while she was on a Birthright Israel trip and he was working there as a medic. The pair tied the knot twice — once in September 2015 in the United States and again in July 2016 in Israel.

The TLC personalities now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They jetted off to Mexico in January for their babymoon, and Loren showed her budding belly off in a black bikini picture, captioned, “Me holding my belly … again. #sorrynotsorry #25weekspregnant.”

Catch up on their pregnancy journey in 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? airing on TLC Monday, April 20, at 11 p.m. ET or watch early on the TLC GO app.

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s first photos with their son.