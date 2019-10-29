



Baby news! Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, are expecting their first child, the couple exclusively reveal to Us Weekly.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Loren, 31, tells Us. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

The Israel native is also feeling a variety of emotions, he shares with Us. “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei, 31, says.

The couple met while she was on a Birthright Israel trip and he was in Israel working as a medic. She went to Israel to visit him five times in one year and later moved from New York to Florida to save money. The pair tied the knot twice — once in September 2015 and again in July 2016. While one wedding took place in the United States, the other was in Israel so that both of their families could be a part of their celebrations.

They now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and can’t wait to expand their family in the spring. They starred in the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. They have also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé‘s aftershow, Pillow Talk.

“The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system,” the “Get the Gossip” podcast host adds. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Earlier this month, Loren shared a sweet selfie of the couple. “Find yourself someone, who after many years, can still laugh with you and be as silly as you are. (Most of the time lol),” she captioned the photo on October 14. In September, he shared a throwback to one of their weddings, writing on Instagram, “Time flies by when you enjoy it happy anniversary @lorenbrovarnik I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Loren and Alexei currently appear on Pillow Talk, airing on TLC Sundays at 11 p.m. ET, following new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.