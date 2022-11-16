A bundle of joy! 90 Day Fiancé alums Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, November 15.

“We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way,” the duo exclusively told Us Weekly.

The married couple — whose relationship was documented on season 9 of the reality series earlier this year — announced in August that they were expecting a baby girl.

“We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!” the duo told Us at the time.

The new parents met when Patrick visited Brazil to reconnect with his father. While searching for a Portuguese teacher on a dating app, the Texas native found Thaís and swiped right. Despite having their challenges on the TLC show, the twosome decided to tie the knot in February.

“FINALLY MARRIED!!!!” Thaís wrote via Instagram in August alongside snaps from the wedding day. “Thank you for all your love, patience and every effort to make our dream come true. ‘Love is strong and brave’ and I’m here to support you in everything. Our story is just starting … love you forever.”

The reality TV alums got engaged while on a date exploring an underwater cave. Patrick shared snaps from the romantic moment via Instagram in November 2020.

“I’ve been grateful for this moment ever since our first date, and even before that I’ve had eminence [sic] amount of gratitude knowing that one day I’d find someone that would show me a love exactly how you do each and every day. With a swipe right, a few dates, learning how to speak Portuguese, over 100,000 air miles back and forth to Brazil, countless video calls and endless amounts of patience and love, we are engaged!!!” he wrote.

Thaís and Patrick shared their pregnancy news at the same time as their fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer.

“We’re pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we’re super excited and we’re due at the end of November,” Kara told Us at the time. “We’re waiting to find out the gender, so it’s going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!”

The real estate agent met Guillermo while on a work trip to the Dominican Republic. After getting engaged, the couple were separated for a while, with Kara back in Virginia and her fiancé remaining in the D.R. Once Coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted, the duo reunited, tying the knot in July 2021.