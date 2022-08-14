Babies on board! 90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are both expecting.

“We’re pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we’re super excited and we’re due at the end of November,” Kara, 29, and Guillermo, 23, told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 14, in an exclusive statement ahead of the show’s Tell All reunion. “We’re waiting to find out the gender, so it’s going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!”

The newlyweds were joined by their costars, Patrick, 33, and Thaís, 26, who were “excited” to announce their own pregnancy news.

“We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!” they shared with Us.

Both couples are due in late November, with Patrick and Thaís expecting a baby girl and Kara and Guillermo waiting to find out the sex of their child.

Kara and Guillermo joined the show for season 9. The pair met while she was on a work trip in the Dominican Republic. While the TLC star initially moved back to the U.S. for a time, she eventually returned to the Caribbean country to be with her love.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the TV star moved back to Virginia but stayed committed to her fiancé. After travel restrictions were lifted, the couple maintained their relationship and the Venezuelan native joined Kara in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she worked as a real estate agent.

Prior to their onscreen nuptials which played out on a July episode of the show, the pair officially tied the knot in July 2021, according to court documents.

As for Patrick and Thaís, the reality star met his wife while he was on a trip to Brazil to reconnect with his retired father. The duo sparked a romantic relationship when the Texas native searched for a Portuguese teacher on a dating app and Thaís ended up swiping right.

After they hit it off, Patrick booked multiple trips back to South America to see his new partner and the twosome began considering marriage. The show saw them navigating their new life together in Texas and also facing challenges with Thaís’ father who disapproved of Patrick.

Though Thaís considered moving back to Brazil after seeing Patrick become more controlling while living with him in the states, she ultimately decided to stay and the two obtained a marriage license in February in Seminole, Florida, according to InTouch.

