The search for The One continues! 90 Day Fiancé returns for an all-new season in April — and the cast has already caught fans’ attention.

Season 9 of the TLC reality series will feature six first-time pairings and the return of one fan favorite couple: Ariela and Biniyam. Fans previously met the New Jersey native and the Ethiopian resident during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired in the fall of 2020. Their love story continued throughout season 3 of the TLC show.

After filming ended, the on-off duo fueled wedding speculation in December 2021 when photos surfaced of them dressed up for a ceremony of some sort. Their road to the altar and an update on where they stand now is something viewers are hoping to see play out on 90 Day Fiancé later this year.

However, Ari and Bini aren’t the only couple with drama this season. Newbies Emily and Kobe’s one-night stand in China quickly became more complicated as their chemistry heated up — and when they realized they were expecting a child.

“I can’t even believe we are doing a pregnancy test right now,” Emily says in a teaser released on Thursday, March 10.

Kara and Guillermo, on the other hand, have issues regarding Kara’s relationship history ahead of their own nuptials. “You have a past of cheating on people,” Guillermo tells Kara in the clip, to which she replies, “Do you even trust me?”

Bilal and Shaeeda, for their part, don’t see eye to eye on what it means to be married. Shaeeda, specifically, starts to question their bond when she’s asked to sign a prenup.

Family drama will also play a big part in multiple relationships on season 9, including that of Patrick and Thaís, who find themselves cohabitating with the North Dakota native’s family before tying the knot. “Living with my brother is going to be really awkward,” Patrick says in the teaser.

He is not alone with his family problems. Jibri and Miona can’t stop arguing over their living arrangement, with Miona insisting, “Living with his parents is definitely going to have to change.”

Yvette and Mohamed’s age difference didn’t spark tension at first — they are 23 years apart — but Yvette’s ability to do things on her own quickly caused a rift between her and her fiancé. “I don’t want to be judged,” Yvette explains in the clip. “I’m a grown ass woman.”

90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about the season 9 couples: