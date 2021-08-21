Coming in hot! Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg proved how well they know each other during Us Weekly’s “Newly Engaged Game.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars, who met in Ethiopia in 2019 while Ariela was traveling the world, exclusively revealed that the freelance writer said, “I love you” first.

“To be honest, I don’t remember the exact moment,” Ariela, 30, explained after Biniyam, 32, answered correctly. “But I remember, I’m, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m gonna keep it inside. I’m not going to say anything.’ Then I always vomit, ‘I love you.’”

The reality TV couple, who got engaged during the season 2 finale in November 2020, explained that their relationship wasn’t romantic right off the bat. In fact, their first date was at the Africa native’s place of work.

“Truly, he did not even have any money to buy me coffee. But I loved you anyway,” Ariela, who shares 19-month-old son Avi with Biniyam, told Us.

While Biniyam didn’t appear to be the type of guy who would sweep Ariela off her feet, the pair agreed that he is the most romantic between the two of them.

“I do remember one perfectly romantic thing,” the New Jersey native recalled. “One Valentine’s Day, I arrived home to find rose petals and champagne on our bed. I was like, ‘How did you do this?’ Because he had been out with me the entire day. He sent one of his friends to decorate our house, so that was very sweet.”

The duo previously told Us how their wedding plans are coming along ahead of season 3 of The Other Way.

“I want to show her an Ethiopian wedding, what it looks like,” Biniyam said earlier this month, explaining why he wants to get hitched in his native country. “My father’s side is very funny. My mother says it’s a different culture [with] a wedding ceremony. I want to show her — for Avi, for Avi’s family.”

Ariela, on the other hand, isn’t sure how the logistics would work with her parents traveling to Ethiopia from the U.S.

“I think it’d be hard to get the whole family shipped out to Ethiopia,” she explained, confirming a date has not been set.

To learn more about the TLC personalities, including which of Ariela’s favorite TV shows almost stumped Biniyam, watch the video above.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, August 29, at 8 p.m. ET, with each new episode available to stream early on Fridays on Discovery+.