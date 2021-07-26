Another reality show to wrap up the summer! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back — and will feature a few new faces!

In season 3 of the TLC hit series, two new couples — Steven and Alina and Ellie and Victor — join four returning pairs who are fighting to make their love last.

Kenneth, 58, and Armando, 32, who first appeared on season 2, are back this season and a lot has changed since fans last saw them. The pair tied the knot in Mexico in May!

They were the first gay male couple featured on the franchise and their story line played out in 2020. When they were last shown, they headed to the human rights office in Mexico to find a way to legally get married. The season also included Armando’s emotional journey as he struggled to come out to his family. Before coming out, he married a woman, with whom he shares a daughter.

“As you know, we’ve talked about it once before. I’ve spent my whole life hiding who I am. I know that maybe my having been married may have confused you, but I did it for you so that people wouldn’t talk about you,” Armando told his parents through tears during season 2. “There were nights where I cried alone because of hiding who I was.”

This season will follow the pair’s journey as they plan their nuptials and struggle to get approval from Armando’s family, who they hope will attend the ceremony.

Season 1 couple Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, are also back this season, as are Ariela, 29, and Biniyam, 31, from season 2 and season 1’s Corey, 34, and Evelin, 28.

Scroll through the gallery below to get to know each pair.