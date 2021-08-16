90 Day Fiance's Ariela and Biniyam Disagree on Having More Kids

Room to grow? Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre disagree on whether they should give their son, Aviel, a sibling.

“We’re wrestling with the idea of having a second one and he’s already [wanting] 10,” the New Jersey native, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3. “We’ve got down to 10, at first it was 12. So maybe he should be having the kids.”

When the Ethiopia native, 32, told his fiancée that they could have “six, seven, no problem,” she replied, “But maybe you’d need to carry them.”

Ariela explained to Us, “It’s like, we just had the baby. We just had Avi and he requires so much energy, and I find myself getting tired very quickly. Then I’m thinking [of having] another one. Oh, my God. I would be just exhausted. So maybe. He has that energy, never-ending energy.”

Biniyam chimed in, “I love kids. I love playing with kids. If I had more kids, I’d be happy. I want a big family.”

The couple became parents in December 2019 when Aviel, now 19 months, arrived. Ten months later, the reality stars introduced their baby boy exclusively to Us, gushing about how “great” he was doing.

“He is the happiest kid I have ever met,” the new mom told Us in October 2020. “This year has been the craziest year of my life and it is out there for all the world to see. Honestly, our story is just going to get even crazier. Since Avi was born, there have been no dull moments. You will see how we navigate being parents, and how our relationship grows over time.”

Now the little one has learned to run, which is Ariela’s “favorite thing.” She tells Us, “He exercises with [Biniyam]. It’s so cute.”

While the toddler looks like Ariela’s dad, Ariela thinks that his behavior is “a lot” like her own. “He’s stubborn, just like me,” she explains.

The TLC personalities went on to talk about how “difficult” it was to not have Aviel seeing his grandparents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“On one hand, my parents do work a lot,” Ariela told Us. “So even if I had lived a totally different life and I was in the U.S., we might not see each other as much as we would like. But I think it’s definitely difficult. … That’s pretty scary.”

