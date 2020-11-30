Who made their love last? It’s been a whirlwind season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, with some of the couples finding happiness. Other duos, however, learned that not all relationships are meant to last.

During the Sunday, November 29, finale of the TLC series, the statuses were revealed for the season two couples who fell in love internationally. After moving from America to a foreign country in hopes of living happily ever after, two U.S. citizens headed back to the states, two found love and another was left in limbo.

The biggest surprises came with the two departures. Brittany chose to leave Jordan amid turmoil with Yazan’s family, but the pair didn’t end their relationship completely.

“Honestly, I still don’t know if Brittany wants to marry me or not,” Yazan said during his confessional, after Brittany revealed she wanted to go back to the U.S. amid fears that their relationship would threaten his life. “She wants to apply for the K1 visa for me, so we can move to America and get married. So, I want to believe her.”

Although Brittany had a heart-to-heart with Yazan’s brother, she still chose to leave the country after Jordan announced border closures amid the pandemic. “There is a lot that we both have to think about,” she admitted before getting on a plane.

Deavan had a similar experience, opting to leave Jihoon in South Korea after the coronavirus pandemic quarantine proved to be too much for their family. During the finale, the pair had an official wedding, despite already being legally married. When the pandemic hit, however, their relationship took a hit after being stuck together for months on end.

“My marriage is kind of on the line,” Deavan said in her confessional. “We’ve been fighting so much. The only way to fix my marriage is going back to America for one month.”

At the end of the finale, Deavan left her husband and took their son and her daughter with her back to the U.S. “I know what I am doing is crazy,” she said during the episode. “This is the best decision.”

The episode also revealed where Kenneth and Armando stand after they were denied the right to marry in Mexico and whether Jenny and Sumit finally tied the knot. After welcoming their son earlier in the season, Ariela and Biniyam took the next step in their relationship as well, despite having a rocky outing during the Ethiopian festival of Timkat. The sixth couple, Tim and Melyza, were absent from the finale.

Scroll down to see where the couples stand following the 90: Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 finale.