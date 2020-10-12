90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh opened up about a dark period in his life that stemmed from his arranged marriage during his first on-camera talk with his parents about girlfriend Jenny Slatten.

“You are sad because you are so obsessed with what random people in the society are saying. But because of that, I was the one who was suffering. I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide,” the India native, 32, told his parents during the Sunday, October 11, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “I am your son. I’m getting true love with Jenny. You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can’t I choose both?”

Sumit had a frank conversation with his parents, Sahna and Anil, about his relationship with girlfriend Jenny, 61, while reflecting on the damage he suffered during his marriage. “I got married thinking of your happiness. I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage. You thought it’d be a good idea, but it wasn’t. Then where did my happiness go?” he asked. “Mummy, I was dying! In those two-and-a-half years, I had stopped sharing my thoughts with my own parents.”

Anil and Sahna were initially insistent that they would not let him marry Jenny due to the age difference, which they explained was “not acceptable” in their society. “If she was younger, I’d have happily accepted her into my home,” his mother said. “Forget her.”

However, after Sumit made his case for accepting the California native and rehashed his past issues, his parents were more open to the idea. They vowed to “try our best” but clarified that “time will tell” whether they give their blessing for the couple to tie the knot.

Later in the episode, Sumit detailed the discussion to Jenny, noting that he was “not gonna give up on” his family even though they were still unconvinced about his love life. The pair considered it “a small win” that Sahna and Anil were listening to their son, who insisted that he was “100 percent sure” about his romance with Jenny.

Sumit admitted during a September 2019 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that he was already married and had hidden the fact from Jenny. Following the revelation, they decided to stay together while he pursued a divorce.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).