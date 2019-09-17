



The moment of truth. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten finally discovered a secret her boyfriend, Sumit, had been keeping from her: he’s a married man.

“What happened was worse than anything I could have ever imagined,” Jenny, 60, said of her 30-year-old beau in a confessional interview during the Monday, September 16, episode. “It’s like you’re having a nightmare and you wake up, and it’s true. It’s really happening. It’s not a nightmare, it’s really happening. That’s what it felt like.”

In a clip from the episode, she continued, “Sumit had just come here. He had been at his house. He had just come here in the morning, and his phone started ringing. He looked at his phone and he’s like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ And when he put his phone away, I said, ‘Who’s calling you?’ And he went out the door, and he said, ‘Jenny, lock the door.’ I was thinking maybe his father was down there, they found us. That’s what I was thinking.”

Jenny then revealed that a man knocked on her door roughly two minutes later, with Sumit by his side, and claimed to be the father of Sumit’s wife. “He’s [been] married to my daughter for the last two years,” she recalled Sumit’s father-in-law saying.

“I don’t know how to react. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” she said. “Why did he marry somebody if he loved me? If he’s telling me he loves me all these years, every single day? How did he marry somebody else? How is it possible to do that.”

The India native previously revealed on the TLC spinoff series, which sees the Americans jet off to a foreign country in the pursuit of love, that he married another woman.

“She give up a lot for me, and [I] keep on thinking that we were gonna get married. It is very unfair to her. I have a big secret, which I was hiding from Jenny,” he said in a confessional interview on the September 9 episode. “And the big secret is that I’m married.”

During this same episode, the Palm Springs, California, native explained her frustration with Sumit for not fighting for their relationship. “My visa is going to run out — I cannot stay in India forever,” she said in a solo interview. “I am here on a tourist visa. Does he not understand that I cannot stay in India without being married to him? What is he not getting?”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

