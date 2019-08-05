



90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson previously claimed that her estranged husband, Jay Smith, might be expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien, and now she’s revealing to Us Weekly about how she found out about their relationship.

“I was alerted about her in January,” Martson, 33, told Us exclusively. “So, I know, like, in the episode where the barbershop sat me down, I refer to a stripper. That’s who I was referring to.”

She continued: “He was talking to Kayla, and I found some messages. He was going to the strip club, like, many times a week. … Then someone had alerted me that, like, he was talking to one of the girls in there. I never knew who it was or anything. And then the GoFundMe came out [after Smith ended up in ICE custody], and I put all the pieces together.”

The reality star also claimed he slept with six women since their May 2018 wedding and that it would take “hell to freeze over” before she gave him another chance.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

