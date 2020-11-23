Not what she wanted. Brittany Banks discovered shocking new claims about the backlash Yazan Abo Horira has received from his family due to their relationship.

The Florida native met with Yazan’s brother Obaida during the Sunday, November 22, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “I love Yazan a lot and I wanna be with him, but I don’t necessarily feel comfortable doing that if you guys don’t want that,” she explained.

“To be honest, I am scared for Yazan,” Obaida claimed via a translator. “The family is not accepting this situation, and their point of view is that he is gonna marry a foreigner and become like them — change all his customs and traditions for a woman. So, to us here, this is wrong. Very wrong, not just a little.”

Obaida then alleged that his relatives were willing to hurt Yazan, who is a strict Muslim from Jordan, because of his love life. “There are people in the family, Brittany, that hate Yazan,” he said. “They will kill him because they’re saying it will affect the family.”

Brittany was in disbelief, only uttering “wow” before breaking down in tears. “It’s hard ‘cause I know how much he loves his family,” she replied as Obaida comforted her, noting that she did not want him to lose that part of his life.

“If the whole world stood against Yazan, I will stand by him,” Obaida declared. “Yazan loves you very much. … In the end, Yazan is not going to make the wrong choice, I swear. But I mean, he’s truly gonna lose many things. I am certain. So, for this reason, I wanna make sure that you’re gonna see with your own eyes that Yazan truly, truly lost things. I mean, things of value to him.”

Brittany pointed out that she did not want Yazan to be “in danger” and she felt “guilty” because of the harsh criticism they faced from his family. She offered to convert to Islam, but Obaida retorted that it would not help. “Just leave it to destiny,” he told her. “Do what you see as appropriate and I will cover for you a lot.”

Obaida admitted that he had doubts about Brittany’s feelings for Yazan, but he felt more confident about their bond after seeing how emotional she became about the situation. He then told her she would have to be “everything to” Yazan because of his estrangement from his loved ones.

Brittany conceded that she had to think about their future after Obaida’s frank revelations. “I have to worry about my own well-being, and I have to think about if this relationship is worth it. Do I love him enough to go through with this?” she said. “I have to think about the safety of Yazan because he is potentially in danger because of our relationship.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.