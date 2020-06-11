Keeping the faith. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten is not giving up on winning over Sumit’s family.

“I’m not going to say it’s a lost cause,” Jenny, 61, explained to Us Weekly and other reporters during a season 2 Q&A on Wednesday, June 10. “I do know his parents. I did meet them back in 2014. I hope they see how much we love each other. They should get to know me because their son loves me and I love their son.”

During the TLC spinoff’s first season, Jenny discovered that Sumit, 32, was actually in an arranged marriage and his wife’s family did not want the divorce. His parents were also not accepting of his relationship with Jenny due to the pair’s massive age gap.

The California native returned to India for season 2, airing now, as Sumit proceeds with his divorce after his wife agreed to the separation. However, his parents still don’t approve of his relationship with Jenny.

“Sumit and I are not done with each other,” Jenny said during the Q&A. “Of course he was married and he has to go through a divorce and he’ll do that. The marriage wasn’t his choice … You’ll see it happen in the second season.”

Jenny continued, “We’re not done with each other. We’re in this relationship going on 9 years. We invested a lot into this relationship and we love each other.”

In the season 2 premiere on Monday, June 8, Sumit said he’s working on finalizing his divorce and preparing to wed Jenny. He, nonetheless, recognized how challenging it will be to get his parents on board.

“My parents are helping me because they love me, and it was a bad marriage,” he explained during Monday’s episode. “But at the same time, they don’t agree with my relationship with Jenny.”

Jenny believes that she will be able to work out the kinks with Sumit, but she still has her reservations after being previously blindsided. “If he lies to me again, that’s the worst thing he could do to me at this point,” she explained in the premiere. “I don’t deserve that. If it doesn’t work this time, that will destroy me.”

She added, “Sumit told me the divorce would be completed within two months and now he’s saying it could be six months. I thought it was already agreed and he had a court date for the end of November to make that second, final payment and his divorce was going to be done.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.