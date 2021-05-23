Pete Davidson and More 90 Day Fiance Celeb Fans

Celebs really are just like Us … especially when it comes to their obsession with 90 Day Fiancé.

Every season, more and more stars reveal their love for the TLC franchise. While some have counted themselves as fans since the series’ premiere, others are finding their footing later on while discovering the show’s numerous spinoffs. Either way, they’re welcomed with open arms by the 90 Day Fiancé fandom.

The TLC series follows couples who have either applied for or received their K-1 visa, which is only available to United States citizens’ foreign fiancés. The duos — many of whom have not met IRL before getting engaged — have 90 days to marry each other, the timeline of which is captured perfectly by cameras.

Since the original 90 Day Fiancé show premiered in 2014, spinoffs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have joined the franchise’s lineup. Some stars appear on numerous series and have engaged in multiple relationships on the shows, while others found lasting love their first time around.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May 2021, Pete Davidson revealed his love for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. His favorite star? Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“I’m obsessed with all of them. I wouldn’t get freaked out if I saw Leonardo DiCaprio, but if I saw Big Ed walking down 6th Ave I would lose my f—king mind. I would go insane,” the King of Staten Island actor said.

Other celebs take their love for the series’ stars to another level. After Larissa Dos Santos Lima announced her exit from 90 Day Fiancé, Aaron Carter took to Twitter in October 2020 to advocate for her to get a raise.

“PAY YOUR CAST MORE!” he wrote to the official 90 Day Fiancé Twitter account.

Actress Casey Wilson is another proud fan of the series. In March 2019, she wrote an essay about why people should watch the show.

“From the moment I saw a lovable wreck named [Darcey Silva] scream over and over and over at her fiancé [Jesse Meester], “CUT THE STEAK ON THE BIAS!!!!!!!!” I knew my life would never be the same,” the Happy Endings actress wrote for Glamour at the time.

Scroll to see which celebs are fans of the series: