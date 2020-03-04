Relatable moment! Sophie Turner revealed her biggest guilty pleasure TV shows — and they’re all reality series her fans know and love.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, admitted to Elle magazine on the set of her recent cover shoot that she has a soft spot for a few popular reality TV shows, no matter how silly they may seem. At the top of her list are Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Cops and 90 Day Fiancé, the last of which she thinks she shares a special connection.

“I’m basically one of them,” Turner joked.

The Dark Phoenix star and her husband, Joe Jonas, started dating in 2016 and were engaged one year later. Turner admitted to Elle during the same interview that she was weary of meeting the former Disney star, 30, after he slid into her DMs while touring the U.K.

“I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d–k,'” she admitted. “I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what.”

Despite her presumptions about the “Sucker” singer, the pair hit it off instantly and were “inseparable” soon after. Turner told the publication that they “talked for hours, and hours, and hours” that first night and it felt “so easy” — but she didn’t expect to fall for him.

“I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she said. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

The couple tied the knot in two separate ceremonies in 2019, first in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May and again in France the next month. Less than one year after their nuptials, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are expecting their first child.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” a source told Us shortly after the happy news made headlines. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted a family.”