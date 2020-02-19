Pregnant Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Have Always Known They Wanted a Family

A dream come true. Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas couldn’t be more thrilled about the upcoming addition to their family, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” the insider tells Us. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

News that the Game of Thrones alum, 23, and the Grammy nominee, 30, were expecting their first child together made headlines earlier this month, less than a year after the couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. In May 2019, Diplo shared footage of the pair’s spontaneous nuptials after the Billboard Awards. At the time, the duo exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding bands.

The former Disney star opened up about his secret wedding ceremony during an appearance on Sirius XM the following month.

“Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” the Jonas Brothers member said at the time. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep that private, but ahead of us. So we were like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

Turner, for her part, found some humor in the live-streamed wedding ceremony.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” the British actress said. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot for a second time during a lavish ceremony in France in June 2019, nearly two years after Jonas proposed to the Dark Phoenix star.

Following the exciting news of a “bonus Jonas” joining their family, a source revealed to Us exclusively that the X-Men: Apocalypse star is “due in the middle of the summer.”

For more on Jonas and Turner’s pregnancy journey, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.